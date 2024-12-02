Gordon “Gordie” C. Chesney, 77, Sartell

July 11, 1947 - November 27, 2024

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2024 at Messiah Lutheran Church in Sartell for Gordon “Gordie” Chesney, age 77, who passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Justin Hesterman will officiate and burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, December 6, 2024 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services at the church.

Gordie was born July 11, 1947 in St. Cloud to Marion and Edna (Pfefferle) Chesney. He honorably served our country in the U.S. Army. Gordie married Barbara Keltner on March 1, 1980 at the Sauk Rapids Presbyterian Church. He worked as a Paper Maker at the Sartell Paper Mill for 43 years, retiring on January 1, 2012. Gordie was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church.

Gordie was a quiet man with actions that made an impact on those around him. Always dedicated to helping others, Gordie volunteered at the VA and assisted in any way he was needed. He can be remembered best for his daily walks around the Sartell area with a big grin on his face. Gordie favored watching Jeopardy, listening to the Rolling Stones, completing word searches, and reading biographies. As a man of great faith, he read from his bible daily and looked forward to church services. He loved his family and his grandchildren were his life.

Left to cherish Gordie’s memory are his wife of 44 years, Barbara; daughters, Tonya Keltner, Angela (Eric) Frahm, and Jennifer Chesney; grandchildren, Tyler Lutz, Sophia Frahm, and Hunter Frahm; siblings, Brian (Jan) Chesney and Charlene Sazama; and nephews, Robert and Thomas Fix-Keltner. Gordie was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Jim Sazama; sister-in-law, Linda Keltner; and parents-in-law, Bob and Lois Keltner.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests those who are able to, donate blood in Gordie’s memory.