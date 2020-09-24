Gordon A. Rehder, 98, Sauk Rapids

March 27, 1922 - September 22, 2020

Funeral Services will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids for Gordon A. Rehder, age 98, who passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 in Sauk Rapids. Rev. John Beck and Rev. David Hinz will officiate and burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church.

Gordon A. Rehder was born the eldest of two children, on March 27, 1922 in Moorhead, MN to Max C. and Hulda M. Rehder. Gordon was baptized at Sabin Lutheran Church in Sabin, MN and was confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fargo, ND. He graduated from Moorhead State Teachers College High School in 1940. Gordon served in the U.S. Navy from 1942 to 1946. He then attended the University of Minnesota and graduated in 1949 with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering. Gordon met his future wife, Dolores V. Neils, while attending the University of Minnesota. They married on June 12, 1949 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids. Gordon had vast work experiences including working at GM assembling computers and at Hughes Aircraft in Los Angeles, CA as a Systems Engineer and Liaison Technician. In Tucson, AZ he worked on the Falcon Missile and in Denver, CO he worked on the Titan Missile project. Gordon also worked at RCA in Moorestown, NJ developing radars for use in Antigua. He was then contracted by Lincoln Laboratories to live in the South Pacific on Kwajalein in the Marshall Islands. There each day he would fly to work on Roi Namur Island. The family lived on Kwajalein for four years. After moving to Sauk Rapids, Gordon worked as the Administrator of Good Shepherd Nursing Home. Gordon was an active member of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod throughout his life, becoming a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in 1973 when they first moved to town.

Gordon is survived by his wife, Dolores of 71 years; children, John G. Rehder M.D. (Melanie) of Allison Park, PA, and Kristin M. Petri (Michael) of Johns Island, SC; 11 grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis M. Rehder.

Memorials are preferred to Trinity Lutheran Church Endowment Fund.