Who's a Good Boy?

"Good Boy" was a stray that came to the Tri-County Humane Society in June. And boy, oh boy -- he's the perfect family dog.

Good Boy is trained on almost everything -- he knows the cues for "sit," "shake" and "down." Rolling over is an issue because he stops midway through...for belly rubs. (What a good boy...)

Good boy is a big boy, too. This estimated 7-year-old mixed breed weighs-in at 72 pounds. He's neutered. And he loves eating hot dogs -- in moderation.

You should meet this Good Boy.

If you and your family are interested, you should go the Tri-County Humane Society for a meet-and-greet. Take him out with the volunteers and see how he would be outside the shelter. (He doesn't really show his true colors when he's in his kennel.)

Here's how to meet Good Boy:

Call 320-252-0896 and schedule a meet-and-greet; or,

Stop by the Tri-County Humane Society during business hours and see him in Kennel Room 2.

Pretty sure you may want to adopt Good Boy?

You can always put a 24-hour adoption hold on Good Boy to give you time to meet him and decide if he is a good fit in your home.

Here's how:

"Adoption holds may be placed on available animals in person or by calling 320-252-0896. An adoption hold reserves available animals for one day after the animal is ready to be adopted. More than one adoption hold may be placed on an available animal and will be honored in the order they were received. Adoption holds are $25 plus tax, are non-refundable, non-transferable and not applied toward the adoption fee."

Adoption fees help support the TCHS non-profit animal shelter and the 5,000-plus animals they help each year.

Here's how to contact the Tri-County Humane Society.

The Tri-County Humane Society is open:

Monday-Friday, Noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, Noon to 5 p.m.

The TCHS phone number is 320-252-0896.

They're located at 735 8th Street NE, St. Cloud, MN 56304.

Here's a map: