Wapicada Golf Club experienced a fire last week in it's cart garage. Wapicada General Manager Brad Deyak says the fire began at 8pm Wednesday October 8 and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. He says they store 80 of their own carts in the garage along with 27 personal carts. Deyak says it's unclear if the building is a total loss and it's also unclear if all the carts are damaged beyond repair.

Replacement Carts

The cart garage at Wapicada was built in 1988. Deyak says they reached out to Territory Golf Club and a cart rental place in Brainerd the day after the fire. Wapicada now has 40 carts on hand for the remainder of the season. Deyak credits Territory for stepping up to help them out in their time of need with carts they could spare.

More Information to Come

Deyak expects to know more about the cause and how significant the damage is when the investigation is complete. Wapicada Golf Club is located 4 miles east of St. Cloud. They offer memberships, hold weddings, events and the course is open to the public.