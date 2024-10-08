Going Away Party Planned for St. Joseph Mayor

Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- There is a going away party for the outgoing mayor of St. Joseph.

The party for Rick Schultz is this Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Bruno Press at 154 5th Avenue Southeast.

Schultz is not running for re-election. He will give up the position at the first city council meeting in January.

