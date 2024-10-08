Going Away Party Planned for St. Joseph Mayor
ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- There is a going away party for the outgoing mayor of St. Joseph.
The party for Rick Schultz is this Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Bruno Press at 154 5th Avenue Southeast.
Get our free mobile app
Schultz is not running for re-election. He will give up the position at the first city council meeting in January.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Event Producer, Culinary Teacher Create The Culinary Studio
- Quiet Oaks' Autumn Reflections to Celebrate Caregivers
- Zebra Mussels Confirmed in Sherburne County Lake
- Waite Park Mayor Rick Miller Wrapping Up 23 Year Career
- Trump Rally in St. Cloud Has Big Price Tag
LOOK: 8 TV Shows You Totally Forgot Existed
Think your memory's playing tricks on you? Think again. These TV shows were 100% real. How many of them do you remember tuning into?
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz