Go Bananas At Como Park Zoo All Weekend Long

Como Park Zoo and Conservatory

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- People can make a difference while going ape this weekend. Como Park Zoo and Conservatory is holding its Orangutan Caring Weekend with a celebration of all things ape.

There will be lots of different activities to take part in like crafts, games, Zookeeper talks, Blaze Sparky Show, and more. You can also make an environmental difference by taking part in the cell phone recycling program. The zoo is partnering with Gorillas on the line...Answer the Call phone recycling challenge. Any size cell phone will be accepted as well as other small electronic devices like iPads, iPods, tablets, watches, adapters, MP3 players, portable gaming systems, and headphones.

Plus at noon on Sunday, you can join the Children's Theatre Company for an interactive story theatre performance of Dr. Seuss's How The Grinch Stole Christmas, and meet the Grinch for a holiday surprise. The zoo encourages everyone to visit and monkey around all weekend long.

