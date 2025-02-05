Spotlight: Video Game Band, Cabaret Shows Coming to Gnarly Bard

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- If you love video games and live music you can enjoy both this weekend.

Gnarly Bard Theater is hosting a jazz rock fusion band called Video Game Controller on Saturday night.

In this band they only play old video game songs, but they do modern jazz rock versions of them. They've got the screen up so there's video of the game while they play.

Gnarly Bard Theater owner Bubba Hollenhorst says he's been trying to book this band since he opened the theater. General admission tickets are $20 each. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Their next show is on Saturday, February 22nd which is Bad Rabbits Cabaret. General admission tickets for that performance are $25 each.

Rehearsals have begun for the next play coming to the stage at Gnarly Bard Theater in downtown St. Cloud. Exit Pursued By A Bear was written by playwright Lauren Gunderson.

It's a really dark revenge comedy, but it's also beautiful and hopeful. It's about an abused wife in rural Georgia who has had enough and duct tapes her husband to a chair and, along with the help of her friend,s intends to cover him in honey and feed him to a bear.

They have six performances scheduled on March 7th, 8th and 9th and also on March 14th, 15th, and 16th.

Later in March, David Howley of We Banjo 3 will be playing on St. Patrick's Day at 7:00 p.m. He's an award-winning folk artist from Ireland who has played with several renowned artists including Mumford & Sons.

