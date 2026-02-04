ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A historical play is coming to the Gnarly Bard Theater in downtown St. Cloud.

Get our free mobile app

Owner Bubba Hollenorst says "The Revolutionists" will be on stage March 6th through the 15th.

A show that follows four important women during the Reign of Terror in the French Revolution. It is a comedy, it is incredibly funny, but it is also a show that hits on some really important issues. For something that is set in the 1700s, it has an awful lot of modern relevance that I think we can all relate to in the current moment.

The Revolutionists will have six performances over two weekends.

Musical acts coming to Gnarly Bard include Leslie Vincent on March 28th, The Ted Godbout Quartet on April 3rd, Cannery Row on April 4th, and Michael Shynes and DGS on April 11th.

The 2026 Paddling Film Festival has been scheduled for April 10th. Last year's film festival sold out.

Tickets for all performances are available on the Gnarly Bard website.