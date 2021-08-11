Gloria Midas, 78, Ronneby

August 20, 1942 - August 9, 2021

Gloria Midas, age 78 of Ronneby passed away August 9, 2021 at Centra Care Health in Monticello. Memorial Services will be 11: 00AM, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 at St. John's Catholic Church in Foley. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 at the church on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Rev. Michael Wolfbauer will officiate. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Gloria Ann Midas was born August 20, 1942 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Elmer and Lorraine (Gau) Manthey. She received her GED from Foley High School. She married Marcel Midas on July 31, 1961 at Annunciation Catholic Church, Mayhew Lake, MN. Gloria worked at the Foley American Legion for 18 years and also worked as a custodian for Foley Public Schools for over 20 years. She enjoyed bird watching, cooking and in her younger years, dancing. Gloria's world revolved around her grandchildren an she spent as much time as possible with them.

She is survived by her husband, Marcel; children, Sharon (Randy) Brenny; Susan (Glen) Kastner; Linda Lou Freedom; Lori (Steve) Lundgren; Bobby Midas; Kathy (Terry) Farmer and Brian (Kelly) Midas; 17 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren as well as brothers and sisters: Richard Peter Manthey; Jean Bufort; Thomas Manthey; Mary Robertson; Lois Klecker; Debra Manthey; Betty (Terry) Olsen and Rose Joubert. She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters and brother; Margaret Manthey, Elmer Jr., Virginia Kelsay and grand daughter Nicole Wojciechowski.