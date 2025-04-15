Gloria ‘Cook’ Kantor, 86, Foley

December 12, 1938 - April 9, 2025

Gloria Kantor, age 86 of Foley, passed away April 9 , 2025 at the St. Cloud Hospital. There will be a visitation for family and friends from 4:00 to 8:00 PM, Tuesday, April 15, 2025 at the Foley Funeral Home. Prayer Services will be at 6:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Camp Ripley Junction. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Gloria 'Cook' Kantor was born on December 12, 1938, in St. Cloud, Minnesota to William and Lela (Baker) Casey. She married Roger E. Kantor on December 29, 1956. Gloria's family grew while traveling with Roger during his service in the US Army before eventually settling on the farm near Foley where Roger was raised. Gloria loved to cook large, delicious meals and always made extra to share in case of unexpected visitors. She loved to garden and was known for her piles of tomatoes and cucumbers that she would share, as well as for making the greatest dill pickles around. She also loved sewing, embroidery, and quilting, with many of her hand-sewn quilts still lovingly used today. She also loved playing cards with anyone making the time. She stayed as sharp as a tack, able to correct grammar mistakes during conversations in an instant. She cherished her family, especially the smiles and laughter of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Gloria is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Roger Kantor; children: David (Cathy) Kantor, Terry (Barb) Kantor, Cheryl Kantor, and Doug (Denise) Kantor; daughter-in-law Dorothy Kantor; her siblings: Joan (Edward) Och, John (Joyce) Casey, and Linda Pallies; 17 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her son Roger Jr; grandson Douglas Jr: parents; sisters Jeanette, Delores (Floyd) Walbridge, and Darlene (Roger) Smith; brother Glen Casey; and brother in law Mike Pallies.