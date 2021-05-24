Glendora “Fern” Bolin, 93, Becker

June 24, 1927 - May 20, 2021

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at Bridgeview Assembly of God Church in Big Lake for Glendora Fern Bolin who passed away on May 20, 2021 at Shepherd of Grace in Becker. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker.

Fern was born on June 24, 1927 in Glidden, WI to Carroll and Emma (Hill) Henthorn. She married Patrick Bolin April 30, 1955 in Glidden, WI. Patrick and Fern settled in the Big Lake/Elk River area, moved to Missouri for fourteen years and Fern has resided in Becker since 2009. Fern was a dedicated and hardworking elementary school teacher in a one room school house in Wisconsin, she then went on to substitute teach in Big Lake, Elk River, Becker, Rogers, and Saint Michael. She was a member of Bridgeview Assembly of God Church in Big Lake and also a member of Lions Club in Missouri. Fern’s faith was very important to her and she filled her creative tendencies with sewing and a variety of crafts.

Survivors include her children, Sandra (Craig) Schwarzkopf of Becker, Beckey (Rev. David) McLennan of Mont Belvieu, TX, Bradley (Tana) Bolin of Branson, MO; grandchildren, JuliAnn, Karen (Ryan), Karl (Jessica), Mark (Jackie), John (Crystal), Jarah (Cody), Jinnie, Joshua, Jason (Sarah), Angela, Justin (Brooke), Alicia (Paul), Douglas, Justin, Sheriee (Mark); 32 great-grandchildren; sister, Ruth Ann (Orrin) Bumgardner of Blaine, MN. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Patrick; brothers, Denver and David; sister, Joyce Gunion; and two great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Gideons International, www.gideons.org.