Italian Restaurant Opens in Sauk Rapids

Giovanni's Italian Ristorante photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- A new Italian restaurant has opened its doors in Sauk Rapids.

Giovanni's officially opened at 415 North Benton Drive on Sunday in the former El Loro Mexican Restaurant building.

They have another location in Hudson, Wisconsin. The menu for that location includes a main menu, a brunch menu, a lunch menu, a pizza menu, a kids menu and a dessert menu. The hours at the Hudson location are seven days a week with a special brunch on the weekends.

El Loro opened in that location in February of 2019. There is still an El Loro location in Waite Park. Prior to that, it was the  UrbanLodge Brewery which sold in August 2018.

