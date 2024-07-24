Gilda E. McCoy (Lisa), 54, St. Cloud

June 18, 1970 – July 9, 2024

Gilda E. McCoy (Lisa), passed away on July 9, 2024, in St. Cloud, MN at the age of 54. Born on June 18, 1970 in Gary, IN; Lisa was a beacon of strength and independence. Venturing out on her own at a young age, she worked various jobs along the way to support her family whom she cherished! Arrangements are being made by Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes, St. Cloud.

Lisa's resilience and loving nature left an indelible mark on everyone she crossed paths with throughout life. Known for her compassion, she was always ready and willing to help those in need! This despite facing her own challenges, including several undisclosed illnesses that she battled with later in life. Her greatest life achievement was the role she played as mother to her four sons: Terence Jr, Craig Jr, Devon, and Jordan. Each unique in their own right; all united by the love and countless memories they shared with their mother.

Lisa is survived by her four sons and grandchildren. A Celebration of Life, remembering her legacy of love and perseverance will be held in Minneapolis, MN and Merrillville, IN. Allowing all who knew her to pay their final respects and share in the memory of a truly remarkable woman!

More info to come regarding the specifics of the Celebration of Life!