July 11, 1935 - December 26, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am Monday, January 5, 2026 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 219 2nd St. N in Sartell for Gilbert E. Boser, age 90, who passed away Friday, Dec. 26, 2025 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Rev. Eberhard Schefers will officiate and burial will be at Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery near Little Falls at a later date. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:00 am Monday at the church in Sartell. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Gilbert was born July 11, 1935 in Lastrup to Joseph and Rose (Millner) Boser. He proudly served his country in the Army 101st Airborne division. He married Lillian Kelzenberg at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Buckman on April 10, 1961. Gilbert was part owner of Pierz Lumber Supply for several years. He then went into the retail hardware business, starting with a Coast to Coast store in Cloquet, on to Neenah Wi., Red Wing Mn., Canon City Co, and back to Cambridge Mn. While at Cambridge a change was made to a True Value Store. In 1996 he retired from the hardware business and moved to Mille Lacs Lake. Then on to Becker, Mn where he played a lot of golf and cut grass for the golf course. His final move was to St. Cloud where he spent his final years. Gilbert was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Waite Park American Legion. Gilbert loved to golf, do woodworking, enjoyed watching sports and westerns on TV. He read alot, did Word Seeks and Sudukos. He was very friendly and social and had the gift of gab. Most importantly he was a wonderful provider, husband, father and grandfather.

Gilbert is survived by his wife of 64 years, Lillian of St. Cloud; sons, Thomas John (Joy) of Buffalo and Fred (Pam) of Avon; grandchildren, Claire and Anna; siblings, Delrose Stein of Big Lake, Roderick (Pat) of Lastrup, Sharon (Jerome) Meyer of Coon Rapids, sister-in-law, Doris Boser of Little Falls, and sister-in-law, Monica Kelzenberg of Rosemount.

He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Eileen Tschida, and brother, Lawrence Boser.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Catholic Charities, Quiet Oaks Hospice or the Poor Clare Monastery.