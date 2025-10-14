Meet Gibbers -- the couch potato.

This big boy is waiting to be adopted at the Tri-County Humane Society in St. Cloud.

Gibbers is a nearly 80-pound American Bulldog/Mixed Breed. He's 3-years-old. He's neutered and he's chipped.

The staff at the Tri-County Humane Society describe Gibbers as "a couch potato, love bug, counter surfer, and cuddle monster."

Gibbers is a very loveable doofy pupper -- and he loves to be around people.

Staff say he appears to do well with cats and other dogs -- even children. But of course -- they caution -- you'll want to introduce Gibbers slowly and properly with anyone in your household.

Gibbers likes to be on his leash and knows some basic commands. He's working on his potty training and does pretty well with a consistent schedule.

At heart, Gibbers likes to power lounge during the day and "loves to take over his peoples bed all night."

He's curious and likes to help himself to table scraps.

Ready to meet Gibbers? You should visit him at the TCHS.

Here's how to get to know him.

Call 320-252-0896 and schedule a meet-and-greet; or,

Stop by the Tri-County Humane Society during business hours and visit him in the Kennel Room 2, D.

If you're worried someone else will take him home before you get a chance to adopt, you can always put a hold on him.

Here's how:

"Adoption holds may be placed on available animals in person or by calling 320-252-0896. An adoption hold reserves available animals for one day after the animal is ready to be adopted. More than one adoption hold may be placed on an available animal and will be honored in the order they were received. Adoption holds are $25 plus tax, are non-refundable, non-transferable and not applied toward the adoption fee."

Adoption fees help support the TCHS non-profit animal shelter and the 5,000-plus animals they help each year.

AND THROUGH THE END OF OCTOBER...

Spin the wheel and get a deal. You could save up to 50% off the adoption fee for TCHS animals. And remember, the adoption fees go to maintaining the animals, vaccinations and getting them spayed and neutered.

Here's how to contact the Tri-County Humane Society.

The Tri-County Humane Society is open:

Monday-Friday, Noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, Noon to 5 p.m.

The TCHS phone number is 320-252-0896.

They're located at 735 8th Street NE, St. Cloud, MN 56304.

Here's a map: