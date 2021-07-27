Giant Wienermobile Coming To St. Joseph & Sauk Centre

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is making its rounds around central Minnesota this weekend. If you've dreamed of taking a picture with the giant wiener, then you're in luck!

The larger than life hotdog will be making a stop at Resurrection Lutheran Church in St. Joseph on Thursday, July 29 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Make sure you pack your camera and get ready for the selfie that'll really make your Instagram stand out this weekend.

Catholic Charities will also be in the parking lot from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. distributing meals for their senior dining frozen meal program.

If you can't make it out to that event, don't fret. The Wienermobile will also be making a double appearance at the Stearns County Fair.

You'll be able to pose for photos with the vehicle in Sauk Centre on Thursday, July 29th from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and again on Sunday, August 1st from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Central Minnesotans are already excited about the announcement. Just 4 Laffs Entertainment Inc. wrote on Facebook, "We have to get a picture of our Clowns in the Wienermobile!!!"

The Stearns County Fair responded, "please share it here when you do!!!"

You may also find the wienermobile traveling to other locations around central Minnesota for surprise stops while they're in town. Don't be surprised if you run into it randomly when you're out and about this weekend.

This isn't the Wienermobile's first time in the St. Cloud area. It was here in 2020 and back in 2016. Check out a video from their 2016 St. Cloud stop below.

