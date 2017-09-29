Get A Sneak Peak Inside the New Sartell Community Center [VIDEO]

SARTELL -- Sartell residents and officials are eagerly counting down the days until the new Sartell Community Center is operational.

The 53,000 square-foot facility was designed to offer numerous amenities for all ages and is expected to be open early next month.

Sartell Mayor Sarah Jane Nicoll says the space will be a gem both recreational and socially.

"I feel like it's going to be a gem for our community and it will be an opportunity for people to be able to come and be a community."

The facility includes a senior center, learning and innovation center, multi-purpose rooms, three full size gymnasiums, walking track, Kids-Zone and outdoor trails utilizing the Lake Francis area.

City Administrator Mary Degiovanni says staff is already taking calls to rent out the different rooms.

"Everything is listed right on our website, they can make contacts right now to the staff for rental reservations. Then we will keep the website updated as to when the Great River lockers are operational."

The Sartell Community Center is expected to be open from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. daily through March and will change seasonally. Rental rates are also available online.

The project cost about $11-million to build.