January 27, 1967 - January 14, 2026

A visitation celebrating the life of Gerri L. Downey, age 58, of St. Cloud, will be from 5:00–8:00 p.m. on Monday, January 19, at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in St. Cloud. A Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 20, at The Waters Church in Sartell. Gerri passed away on Wednesday at her home, surrounded by her children and loved ones.

Gerri was born on January 27, 1967, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to Joseph and Dolores (Szala) Carnahan. She married Mike Downey on August 3, 2001, in Pittsburgh. Together, they lived in Youngstown, Ohio, and Hartland, Michigan, before moving to St. Cloud in 2009. Above all else, Gerri cherished being a mother and grandmother. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family, especially on vacations.

Gerri is survived by her husband, Michael Downey, of St. Cloud; her mother, Dolores Carnahan, of Youngstown, Ohio; her children, Kailey Dodge of Sartell, Matthew Dodge of St. Cloud, Alexa (Downey) Packert and her husband Robert, of St. Cloud, and Johnathan Downey, of St. Cloud; her sister, Patricia McLaughlin, of Washington, Pennsylvania; her brother, Martin Carnahan, of Moon Township, Pennsylvania; and her five grandchildren, Sophia Dodge, Beau Hagen, Lucie Hagen, Mila Dodge, and Maverick Dodge.

Gerri was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Carnahan, and her brother, David Carnahan.