April 28, 1937 - February 13, 2026

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 20, 2026 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Geraldine “Geri” Rose Stang, age 88, of Sartell who died Friday at Hilltop Care Center in Watkins. Rev. Timothy Baltes will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday and one hour prior to the services on Friday all at the church in Sartell. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Geri was born April 28, 1937 in Sauk Rapids to Fabian and Elvina (Thielman) Alvord. She married Roman Stang on August 9, 1955 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. Geri was a homemaker and lived in the Sartell area most of her life. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier where she was involved in Christian Women, choir and was a religion teacher. Geri was blessed with a beautiful voice and enjoyed participating in Senior Fun Singers and Sweet Adelines. She loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. Geri enjoyed dancing, playing games with her grandchildren and was a dependable, caring and loving mother and grandmother.

Survivors include her children, Dan (Denise) of Sartell, David (Millie) of Richville, Barb (Jason) Dziuk of Milaca, Russ (Annette) of St. Cloud, Rick (Margaret) of Sartell, Tom (Dawn) of Sartell, Mary (Keith) Traut of St. Stephen, Janet (Dale) Skroch of Holdingford, Liz (Ryan) Notsch of St. Joseph, Joe (Katie) of Sartell; brothers and sisters, Mary Kiplinger of California, Rose (Dan) Garcia of St. Paul, Ruth (Ken) Zulkowsky of Garrison, Judy Holmgren of Sauk Rapids, Tom Alvord of Connecticut, Jenny Maertins of Hewitt, Judd (Sharon) Alvord of Emily, Laurie Haag of Florida, Joe (Karen) Alvord of Florida; 37 grandchildren; 56 great grandchildren and counting. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roman in 2001; daughter, Julie Kosloske; brothers, Richard and Ted Alvord; sisters, Marjorie Fischer, Bonnie Jaeckels and Betsey Kardell.

A special thank you to Hilltop Care Center in Watkins for the wonderful care provided to Geri.