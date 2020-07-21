Geraldine “Punky” Jenderseck, 69, St. Cloud

August 29, 1950 - July 20, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Geraldine “Punky” Jenderseck, 69, of St. Cloud will be at be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Masks are required. Punky passed away peacefully, with family by her side on Tuesday, July 20, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital after a courageous five-year battle with ovarian cancer. Burial will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and after 9:30 a.m. on Monday at the church. The Waite Park American Legion Unit #428 will pray at 6:00 p.m. and a time of sharing will immediately follow Sunday at the funeral home.

Punky was born August 29, 1950 in St. Cloud to Raymond and Marian (Kutz) Roering. She married Ronald Jenderseck on July 18, 1970 in Waite Park. Punky worked as a daycare provider for many years and her love for children was always evident. The children she had under her care adored her. Her patient demeanor and ability to relate to children made parents confident their children were receiving wonderful care. Later she worked at the Fairfield Inn. Her hard-working attitude was always evident. She was a member of the Waite Park American Legion Unit #428 and the Disabled Veterans Auxiliary.

Punky enjoyed spending time with family and friends, going on cruises with Ron and sharing her love of baking. Punky will be remembered as an empathetic wife, mother and grandmother who loved with all her heart. Her charisma, spirit, and spunkiness will always be remembered.

Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Ron; children, Nikki (Lee) Kantor, Rogers, Sara, Sauk Rapids; grandsons, Caleb, Austin, Mason, and Trace; sisters Jan (Allen) Wentland St. Cloud, Cheryl Healy, Battle Creek, MI, Sheila (Bill) Nierenhausen, Waite Park, Lynn (Charlie) Koerner, Rice; brothers, Ron (Tonette Kieke), St. Augusta, Keith, Waite Park; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother Kevin.

A heartfelt thank you to Coborns Cancer Center and the St. Cloud Hospital Oncology Unit.