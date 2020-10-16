Geraldine M. “Gerry” Ferris, 88, St. Cloud

October 12, 1932 - October 15, 2020

Mass of Christian celebrating the life of Geraldine M. “Gerry” Ferris, 88, of St. Cloud will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Gerry passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at St. Benedict’s Center in St. Cloud. Burial will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls.

Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and after 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the church. Parish prayers will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Gerry was born on October 12, 1932 in Green Bay, Wisconsin to Arthur and Dorothy (Beaver) Becque. She married James A. Ferris on July 28, 1956 in Green Bay. They moved to the St. Cloud area in 1968. In addition to being a loving wife, mother and homemaker, Gerry was employed at Fandel’s which later became Herberger’s. She was a member of St. Anthony’s Parish and Catholic Women. Gerry was very devout in her faith and enjoyed volunteering within and outside of the church. She was an active volunteer and supporter of BirthLine. She also was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Social Sorority.

Gerry is survived by her husband of 64 years, Jim; children, Monica (Terry) Chacos of Burnsville, Dan (Cindy Carlson) of Minneapolis, Diane (Guy) Vance of Eden Prairie, Rob (Angie) of St. Cloud; 13 grandchildren, Tony, Paul, Matthew, Sarah, Vince, Dascia, Fiana, Jevrett, Molly, Elena, Jake, Alec and Ryan; and two great grandchildren, Julia and Bobby.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Peter Becque.

Memorials are preferred to ProLife Action Ministries or ProLife Across America.