Geraldine “Gerri” M. Hengel, 70, Zimmerman

February 13, 1950 - May 14, 2020

Geraldine “Gerri” Marie (Kunshier) Hengel, age 70, died of heart failure on May 14, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by her family.

No services will be held per Gerri’s request.

Gerri grew up in Forest Lake, MN, with a large loving family. She was a loving wife and homemaker, and was also a bookkeeper for many years. She loved flowers, bird watching, solitaire, crosswords, bowling, endlessly cooking and baking, and her dachshunds. Gerri always put her family and needs of others first. She loved having “the home” for the neighborhood kids, sharing all her baked goods or offering a shoulder to lean on.

She is survived by her loving husband, Ben; children, Andy (Nicole) Hengel, and Jenni (Adam) Johnson; 6 grandchildren; Arayah, Greyson, Nevyn, Kanyen, Riley, and Dylan; siblings, Toni, Pat, Andrea, Mike, and Joe; and too many Forest Lake friends to mention.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Delores Kunshier; and brother, John.