Geraldine C. Geers, 101, Richmond

February 1, 1921 - November 6, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Richmond, MN for Geraldine C. Geers, age 101, who died Sunday peacefully at home. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

There will be a visitation from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m. in the church gathering space prior to the service.

Geraldine was born in Richmond, MN to Otto and Anna (Albers) Linz. She married Henry Geers in June 1945 in Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Richmond, MN.

Geraldine enjoyed quilting and playing cards. She was an excellent homemaker.

She is survived by her children, John (Carol), Kathleen Schmitt, Barbara Geers, Mary (Tom) Backes, Elizabeth Peglow (Bruce), Thomas (Linda), Tim (Sandra), Fred, Susan; sister, Josephine Rausch; 18 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Henry; siblings, Ray (Catherine) Linz, Viola (Clay)Young, Marion (Robert) Bayles, Jeanette (Werner) Buermann, Edmund Rausch; son-in-law, Wilfred Schmitt.

The family would like to thank CentraCare Hospice for the wonderful care.