Gerald Winter, 75, Foley

May 24, 1944 - July 21, 2019

Gerald Winter, age 75 of Foley, passed away July 21, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Gilman. Rev. Eberhard Schefers will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 to 8:00 PM Tuesday at the Foley Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. Burial will take place in the Parish Cemetery. Military Honors by the Foley American Legion. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Gerald Cyril Winter was born May 24, 1944 in Spring Hill to Richard and Marcella (Ostendorf) Winter. He married Marjorie Montag on February 14, 1970 at Annunciation Catholic Church in Mayhew Lake, Minnesota. Jerry was a member of the Army National Guard from 1962-1966. He farmed and raised hogs near Gilman for many years and worked as a lineman for NSP and also worked for Morton Building and retired from A and P Construction. Jerry enjoyed hunting and fishing and trips to the casino with his brother-in-law, Gary. He also liked to mow his lawn and doing work with his Bobcat, traveling and taking golf cart rides and spending time with his wife, Marge which he loved very much. He was a member of the Foley American Legion, Gilman Knight's of Columbus and SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church.

He is survived by his wife, Marge of Foley and sons and daughters: Tim (Amy); Stacy (Justin) Chmielewski; Jenny (Wayne) Starry; Kelly (Eric) Baynes; Jessie (Bruce) Kaschmitter; Kristin (Josh) Luberda and Brent (Tara), all of Foley as well as 16 grandchildren and brothers and sister: Richard (Kathy), St. Cloud; Judy Doubrava, Sauk Centre and Dennis (Nancy) of Sauk Centre; and brother-in-law, Bob Hoeschen of Freeport. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Donna Hoeschen, brother, Larry Winter and brother-in-law, Del Doubrava and a nephew, Kenny Hoeschen and nieces; Sandy Hoeschen and Shannon Winter.