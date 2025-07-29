September 13, 1936 - July 23, 2025

Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 22, 2025 at Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church in Becker for Gerald “Jerry” D. Throlson, age 88, who passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 23 at his home in Becker. Rev. Michael Kellogg will officiate. Burial will be at Bailey Station Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker.

Gerald “Jerry” Dale Throlson was born September 13, 1936 in Albert Lea to Henry and Ethel (Anderson) Throlson. Jerry attended Albert Lea High School and was on the Tigers golf team winning the 1954 state tournament. He graduated from the University of Minnesota and pursued graduate studies. He married Patricia “Patsy/Pat” Finley on August 4, 1962. Jerry was a Registered Respiratory Therapist and started the first Associate Degree program for Respiratory Therapists in Minnesota at St. Mary’s Junior College in 1967 (now University of St. Catherine) where he was an Associate Professor. Jerry and Pat moved to Hawick in 1978 and with brother-in-law, Roger Hanson built their own and many other log homes. In 1998, Jerry retired from the U.S. Postal service after 15 years as a Rural Letter Carrier, serving New London and Hawick. Retirement years were spent in Bella Vista, AR with golf and travel to Sante Fe and the Smoky Mountains and spent summers at Clear Lake Airstream Park. In 2011 they returned to Minnesota to make their home in Becker. Jerry called himself “Mr. Pat”, volunteering with Pat’s professional, church and other organizations for many years. He was “Irish by Marriage.” Jerry loved his family, his church, gardening, golf, cooking, especially his famous chili, bluegrass, gospel and Celtic music. He was welcomed into the Catholic Church in the spring of 2016 and his faith became an important part of his life.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 63 years, Pat of Becker; children, Michael (Nancy) Throlson of Avon and Thomas Throlson of Becker; grandchildren, Beth, Matthew and Mara; sisters-in-law, Sharlyn Throlson, Kathy Hanson, Sally (Bob) Harloff, Lorrie Finley, and Marnie Finley; brothers-in-law, Joe Finley and Jack Jaruszewski; and many nieces and nephews and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Ann Schilling; brother, Ross; brothers -in-law, Roger Hanson and David Fields; sisters-in-law, Rosemary Finley, Julie Jaruszewski and Molly Fields.

Memorials are preferred to Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church or Becker Area Senior Center.