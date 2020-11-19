Gerald “Jerry” M. Sales, 86, Waite Park

May 29, 1934 – November 14, 2020

Gerald “Jerry” M. Sales, age 86, of Waite Park, MN died November 14, 2020 at the Gardens of Foley, Foley, MN.

Due to COVID-19, private funeral services will be held at First United Methodist Church, Sartell, MN. While the service is private, it will be recorded. To view the service, please go to www.bensonfuneralhome.com/obituaries and select Jerry’s obituary. Interment with full military honors will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Jerry was born May 29, 1934 in Clarissa, MN to Marion and Viola (Palmer) Sales. He was a graduate Clarissa High School and St. Cloud State University. Jerry served in the United States Army from 1954 to 1955 serving in Korea with the 7th Infantry Division. He married Donna Johnson on August 30, 1959 at Methodist Church, Long Prairie, MN. Jerry was a teacher in district 742 from 1962 – 1993. He was a tennis coach at St. Cloud Tech and was voted by his peers as tennis coach of the year in 1990. Jerry was voted into the Minnesota Tennis Coaches Hall of Fame in 1996 and St. Cloud Tech High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2008. He was a member of Phi Delta Kappa, First United Methodist Church where he was active on various committees. Jerry enjoyed tennis, reading, traveling, exercising and volunteering at church.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Donna Sales of Waite Park, MN; children, Jennifer (Tom) Ginz of Guilford, CT; Kevin (Belinda) Sales of St. Paul, MN and Tom (Sally) Sales of St. Louis Park, MN; four grandchildren, Kristina Sales, Grant Sales, Oscar Ginz and Anneka Ginz; 5 great grandchildren and sister, Bonnie Anderson of Princeton, MN.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Loring Anderson.

Memorials preferred to First United Methodist Church.