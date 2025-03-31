Gerald “Jerry” LeFaive, 69, St. Cloud

August 7, 1955 - March 26, 2025

Gerald Raymond “Jerry” LeFaive, (69), of St. Cloud, MN, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2025, following a stroke.

Jerry was born on August 7, 1955, in Duluth, MN to Stephanie & Raymond LeFaive. A proud “West Ender,” he attended St. Jean’s Catholic School, Lincoln Park Junior High and Denfeld High School in Duluth.

Jerry graduated from Denfeld in 1973 then attended Vo-Tech for welding. He spent most of his 20’s as a welder for Industrial Welders then became co-owner of P & J Paint in Duluth’s West End in 1985, where he worked until P & J Paint closed in 2015. He spent the remainder of his career working for Duluth Public Schools as a building engineer at Myers-Wilkins School until he retired in 2021.

Jerry spent many years playing sports in Duluth, including bar-league softball at Wheeler and Wade fields, bowling at Stadium Lanes in the Thursday night Young Old-Timers league, and golf league. Upon relocating to St. Cloud, he enjoyed playing in weekly pinball league.

Jerry loved getting to know people and could talk up a storm. He would always tell stories about himself and his family, his medical woes and corny jokes. His family was his pride-and-joy and you would often find him bragging about his children and grandchildren, all of whom he loved dearly. He spent his weekends in the summer at the cabin with family where he loved fishing, boating, playing lawn jarts and cribbage.

Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond LeFaive and Stephanie & Bill Anderson; his sisters, Diane LeFaive, Michele Johnson, and Janet Banks; and brother-in-law, Tom Johnson.

He is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Cindy Folger; his children, Teri LeFaive, Michelle (Nathan) Martin, and Mike LeFaive; his stepchildren, Jasmine (Joe) Latterell and Joel Folger; grandchildren, Ella, Marissa, Mya, Lilly, Iris, Azure and Jack; brothers, Joseph (Patty) LeFaive, John (Barb) LeFaive, and Richard LeFaive; and numerous nieces, nephews and in-laws.

A funeral will be held in Jerry’s honor on Saturday, April 5, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud, MN. Visitation from 10-11 a.m. with the memorial service immediately following at 11 a.m. There will also be a Celebration of Life at Players Sports Bar in Duluth, MN on Sunday, April 27 from 1-4pm.