Gerald “Jerry” E. Pantzke, 69, Rice

May 3, 1952 - May 17, 2021

On May 17, 2021, Jesus and his angels came to take Jerry to our Heavenly Father after a brave battle with cancer. Jerry was born in Little Falls, the second of eight children born to Edwin and Norma (Stoner) Pantzke. He attended District 1229, a one room school located a short distance from the family farm through seventh grade. At that time, he transferred to Little Falls Public Schools graduating in 1970. He continued his education at Staples Vocational School graduating with a machinist degree in 1973. Jerry met his wife Kathy (Rutz) in first grade in country school which started as a friendship and developed into a lifelong partnership. They were married on June 14, 1975 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Flensburg, MN. Jerry’s career began in Minneapolis as a machinist and continued in the St. Cloud area as a mechanic for several establishments, eventually working for Coborn’s. He worked for Coborn’s as a mechanic, maintenance supervisor and project manager for over 25 years, retiring in 2017. Jerry’s faith in God was evident in his life. He was a member of St. Stephen Catholic Church where he served as Eucharistic Minister, Usher, Church Council member and helped with the church bazaar. Jerry enjoyed the outdoors, yard work, family time and especially fishing. He also enjoyed making old things “new,” refurbishing vehicles and riding in his prize possession, “Big Blue.” He had a sweet tooth for Milky Ways and Peanut M &M’s, but most of all Dairy Queen. He role-modeled faith in God, hard work, patience, selflessness, respect and love of neighbor always offering to help. Jerry was a loving husband, father and papa and will be missed by all who knew him.

Jerry was most proud of his children and grandchildren. They brought him much joy, laughter and happiness. He is survived by his wife Kathleen “Kathy” Pantzke; children, Joshua (Annie) of Des Moines, WA, Ryan (Carrie) of Sauk Rapids and Kayla (Andy) Herold of Sartell; mother, Norma of Randall; sisters and brothers, Connie (Arvid) Swanson of Moose Lake, John (Vicki) of Estelline, SD, Richard of Little Falls, Tim of New Prague, Linda of Little Falls and Joel (Jeanine) of Randall; Grandchildren, Aurora, Victoria, Olivia, Lucy, Benjimin, Dahltyn, Afton and Mackinac; sisters-in-law, Loni of Randall and Audrey of Randall; special friends, Dave and Diane McClure and their children, and many other relatives and friends. Jerry was preceded in death by his father, Edwin; brothers, Steve and Curt; and an infant sister.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021 at St. Stephen Catholic Church, 103 County Rd 2 S., St. Stephen, MN with Rev. Ronald Weyrens officiating. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Friday and 9-10 a.m. Saturday in the Parish Hall. Parish prayers will be at 4 p.m. on Friday. The family requests that everyone wear a mask. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids. Memorials are preferred.