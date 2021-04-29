Gerald J. “Jerry” Jagodzinski, 85, Clearwater

December 31, 1935 - April 23, 2021

A Celebration of Life will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 7, 2021 at Rejoice Lutheran Church in Clearwater for Gerald J. “Jerry” Jagodzinski, age 85 of Clearwater who passed away on April 23, 2021. Reverend James Bump will officiate. Interment will take place at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in Buffalo.

Visitation will be one hour prior to services on Friday at the church in Clearwater. Arrangements were by the Daniel Funeral Home, Clearwater.

Jerry was born December 31, 1935 to George and Helen (Kaczmarek) Jagodzinski in Hale Township, McLeod County, Minnesota. He attended St. Adalbert’s Catholic and country schools and was a Korean War Veteran stationed at Ladd Airforce Base in Fairbanks Alaska, where he piloted boats down the Chena and Salcha rivers. Jerry later attended Veterans Agriculture School for three years, then farmed in the Silver Lake and Howard Lake areas where he and his wife, Joyce raised four sons, Brad, Bruce, Ron and Wade.

Jerry loved his days on the farm and was proud of his Holstein dairy herd and Registered Quarter Horses, showing several to State Championships and National points. He also served on the Minnesota Valley Breeder Association Board and as Victor County Treasurer for several terms. Jerry discontinued farming in 1985 and began a successful career at Edina Realty in Buffalo. He later drove school bus for the Buffalo School District.

In 1993 Jerry married Patti (Rossi-Koebensky) where they lived happily for many years on Lake Pulaski in Buffalo and enjoyed their ten grandchildren with lake fun, birthday parties, swimming, and grilling out. He also loved 50’s classic cars, snowmobiling, fishing, horses, the County Fair, Hinckley Casino, old country music, polkas and the Vikings! Mainly he cherished time spent with his family and grandchildren.

Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Patti; four sons, Brad (Sheila), Bruce (Sue), Ron (Angie), Wade (Teresa); stepdaughter, Kim (Kai) Larson; stepson, Adam Koebensky; grandchildren, Jeffrey, Katie (Seth), Valerie (Matt), Jack, McKenna, Maggi, Julia (Alex) Larson Anna, Luke and Paige Larson; many nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Jagodzinski; and former wife, Joyce (Quast).

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Elaine Neumann and Joan Bergman; and brother, Jerome.

Jerry will be remembered for his gentle kindness, unwavering strength of character, quiet humility and endearing wit. He will be deeply missed by all who loved him in life. We will forever carry a part of him in our hearts.