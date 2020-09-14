Gerald H. Olson, 93, Cold Spring

May 22, 1927 - September 12, 2020

A Memorial Service will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Peace Lutheran Church, Cold Spring for Gerald H. Olson, age 93, who died Saturday at the VA Health Care System in St. Cloud, MN. Those attending the service must wear a mask and maintain social distancing. The service will be live streamed on Peace Lutheran Church’s facebook page. A gathering of relatives and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Gerald was born on May 22, 1927 in Spring Valley, WI to Joel and Elloweene (Bartelt) Olson. He served in the US Navy during WWII. Gerald married Lorraine Adank on October 15, 1949 in Eau Claire, WI. He worked as an electrician and enjoyed fishing, polka dancing, being involved with the Boy Scouts and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his children, Bonnie Baker, Julie Bennett, Jim “Mitch” Olson, Barry Olson; brother, Myron Olson,

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine; brothers, Ted and Joe Olson; sister, Lilian Jacobson; grandson, Jeremy Baker.