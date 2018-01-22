Gerald D. “Jerry” Hennen, 58, St. Stephen

July 5, 1969 - January 22, 2018

Memorial services celebrating the life of Gerald D. “Jerry” Hennen, 58, of St. Stephen will be at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 25, 2018 at the Daniel Funeral Home Chapel in St. Cloud. Jerry passed away peacefully, with family by his side, on Monday, January 22, 2018 at the St. Cloud Hospital as a result of a recent heart attack.

Visitation will begin at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Jerry was born on July 5, 1959 in St. Cloud to Alvin “Al” and Mildred “Millie” (Hansen) Hennen. He was a cabinet maker most of his life and owned and operated Hennen Custom Cabinets.

He is survived by his children, Stacy Hennen (John Hansen) of Sauk Centre, Jeremy Hennen of St. Rosa; three grandchildren; mother, Millie Hennen of St. Cloud; and siblings, Ron, Tom, Jo Ann (Kevin) Evens, Jeff (Kelley) all of the St. Cloud area.

He was preceded in death by his father; and brother, Melvin.