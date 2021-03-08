Gerald Bernard Huls, 71, Sartell

February 5, 1950 - March 7, 2021

A Memorial Prayer Service will be held at 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN for Gerald Bernard Huls, age 71. Jerry died at home surround by his loving family on March 7, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer. Burial of the urn will be at the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery, Little Falls, MN. Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Thursday at Daniel Funeral Home.

Gerald was born on February 5, 1950, the son of Mathew and Dolores (Warzecha) Huls at St. Cloud, MN. He was raised on the family farm in St. Wendel Township and attended grade school at St. Wendel. He graduated from Holdingford High School in 1968. Jerry then attended vocational college in St. Cloud where he studied accounting and received his associate’s degree. He then enlisted into the U.S. Army on September 17, 1970 serving during the Vietnam War and spent time overseas in Germany. After his discharge from active duty on March 17, 1972, he entered the Army National Guard serving until September 16, 1974.

He was united in marriage to Judith Portz on April 5, 1975 at the First Presbyterian Church in St. Cloud, MN. They then made their home in St. Joseph, where they raised their three children. Jerry worked for many years at the St. Cloud V.A. Medical Center retiring in 2001. He then enjoyed working at the Oak Hill Golf Course until the spring of 2020.

He loved golfing, fishing, hunting, bowling, playing softball, and spending time at the cabin with his family and especially the grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by; his dad Mathew and one brother Michael

Jerry is survived by; his wife of 45 years, Judy; one daughter, Jaclyn (David) Sarff; two sons, Jerod (Jessica Huston) and Justin (Cassandra); eight grandchildren, Emily, Aubrey, and Nathan Sarff, Drake and Landon Huls, Miyah Huston, Grace and Grant Huls; his mother Dolores Huls, one brother and six sisters, Cheryl, Susy, Debbie, Karen, Kevin, Sally, and Jenny; many nieces and nephews, in-laws, other relatives and friends.