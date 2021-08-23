Gerald B. Theis, 72, Richmond

August 24, 1948 - August 19, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN for Gerald Theis, age 72, who died Thursday, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be livestreamed at www.christcatholic.com.

Visitation will be Monday from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring, MN. Visitation will continue 9:00-10:00 a.m. Tuesday morning at the Wenner Funeral Home, Richmond, MN.

Gerald was born in St. Cloud, MN to Gerald and Collette (Knese) Theis. He married Renee Leither October 7, 1967, in Jacobs Prairie, MN. They were blessed with eight children.

Jerry worked at Cold Spring Granite Co. for 47 years until his retirement. He enjoyed fishing, hunting (especially squirrel hunting), visiting with people, and cutting wood. Jerry loved his children and 14 grandchildren. He was a wrestling referee and umped baseball and softball. Jerry was a member of the Farming Lion’s Club, Sts. Peter and Paul Parish and was Deacon for the Centered on Christ Catholic Community.

He is survived by his wife, Renee; children, Greg (Andrea), Laurie (Jeff) Moline, Chris, Fr. Jeremy, Danny (Beth), Sarah (Russ) Britton, Andy; siblings, Anthony, Lawrence, James (Donna), Michael (Carol), Leonard (Helen), Joseph (Wendy), Mark, Mary (Jeff) Spoden, Carol (Duane) Hiltner, Joan (Gary) Stangler, John (Sandra); and 14 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and son Patrick.