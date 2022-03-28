Georgia Margaret Koshiol, 83, St. Cloud

February 23, 1939 - March 25, 2022

attachment-Georgia Koshiol loading...

Funeral services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at St. Wendelin Catholic Church at Luxemburg, MN for Georgia Margaret Koshiol. She died on Friday, March 25, 2022 at Mother of Mercy Nursing Home in Albany, MN. The Reverend Matthew Crane will be the celebrant. Burial will be in the St. Wendelin Parish Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, April 1, 2022 from 4 P.M. to 7 P.M. and one hour prior to the services on Saturday all at Mary Hall in Luxemburg. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Georgia was born on February 23, 1939 in St. Cloud, MN, the daughter of Fred and Rose (Michels) Albers. She attended St. Wendelin Catholic grade school and later Technical High School in St. Cloud graduating in 1957. She worked a short time as secretary.

She was united in marriage to Vernon Koshiol on June 22, 1960. They have lived in Luxemburg since that time, where they raised their six children. She enjoyed being a homemaker, gardening with her flowers, cooking for the children at St. Wendelin school, quilting, baking with her granddaughters, and spending time with all her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was a member of St. Wendelin Catholic Church and Christian Women.

Georgia is survived by her husband of 61 years, Vernon; her six children, Gary (Gwen), Mark (Brenda), Daniel, Lori (Pat) Gross, Joseph (Rebecca), Larry (Deborah); 15 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Rosie Hinkemeyer, Virgie (Floyd) Beumer, Bernie (Tom) Swanson, and Milton (Joyce) Albers; sisters-in-laws, Renee Albers, Hermie Albers. and Mary Ann Albers; nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by; one daughter-in-law, Cindy Koshiol; her brothers and sisters, Fred Albers, Kenneth Albers, Roland Albers, and Dolores Hinkemeyer; two brother-in-law’s, Larry Hinkemeyer, and Merrill Hinkemeyer.