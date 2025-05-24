George T. Kierzek, 92, of Holdingford and formerly of St. Wendel

November 8, 1932 – May 23, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 28, 2025 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in St. Wendel for George T. Kierzek, age 92, of Holdingford and formerly of St. Wendel, who passed away on Friday, May 23, 2025 at the St. Cloud V.A. Medical Center. Reverend Gregory Mastey will officiate. Burial, with full military honors, will be in the St. Columbkille Parish Cemetery in St. Wendel.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 27, 2025 at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Joseph and from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in St. Wendel.

George was born on November 8, 1932, to Thomas and Mary (Hennek) Kierzek in Avon, Minnesota. He grew up in the Avon area and graduated from Holdingford High School. After graduating from High School, he moved to Duluth to work as a deck hand on the ore ships. In 1955, he enlisted in the United States Army and honorably served his country as a Gun Crewman until his discharge in 1957. He would be united in marriage to Donna M. Hill on April 22, 1958 at St. John Cantius Catholic Church in St. Cloud. George held numerous jobs throughout his life, but most prominently worked for WestRock as a Die Mounter, eventually retiring after 40 years of service. He was a member of St. Columbkille Catholic Church in St. Wendel, the Holdingford American Legion Frank Feia Post #211, the St. Wendel Sportsman’s Club and the St. Wendel Athletic Association where he proudly began the Association’s Little League for baseball.

George was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed going golfing (even hitting a hole-in-one at the Sartell Golf Club), fishing, doing woodwork and tending to his vegetable garden. George also loved baseball. Whether he was playing, coaching or simply mowing the outfield; George loved to be at the ballpark. He will be remembered for his even keeled nature, willingness to always lend a hand and his love of family.

He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Donna; children, Tom (Madonna) and Linda (Gary) Zapzalka; four grandchildren and nine great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Karen Kierzek; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

George is preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Amber Zapzalka; and eight siblings.

A special thank you to the staff of the St. Cloud V.A. Medical Center Unit 51 for their loving and compassionate care of George.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.