George L. Freichels, 86, Princeton

July 22, 1935 - March 11, 2022

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church, Princeton, MN, for George L. Freichels, age 86 of Princeton, who passed away on March 11, 2022, at M Health Fairview Northland Medical Center, Princeton. Fr. Kevin Anderson will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, March 15 at the church with a prayer service at 8:00 PM. Visitation will also be one hour prior to the Mass on Wednesday at the church. A private burial will be in St. Edward’s Cemetery, Princeton, in the spring of 2022.

George Lawrence Freichels was born to George and Angeline (Hentges) Freichels on July 22, 1935, in Lastrup. He grew up with four brothers on a farm between Milaca and Foreston and graduated from Milaca High School in 1953. George married Ardys Anderson on October 17, 1958, at St. Edward’s in Princeton. He would do anything for Ardys and cared for her very much. George and Ardys owned and operated the Super Valu in Princeton for many years having mentored many young adults who were his employees. He continued to deliver groceries after his retirement.

George was very active and beloved in the Princeton community: was a lifelong member of the local Lions, co-founded the local Jaycees, was the president of the golf club, served as a board member at Princeton State Bank, served as an usher and member of the Knights of Columbus at Christ Our Light Church, was also a member of the American Legion, National Guard, and the Chamber of Commerce. He was a PUC commissioner, a Scout Master, a fireman for a short time. George had firm opinions on various topics though he was a very thoughtful man. He was a caretaker of many people. George loved to hunt especially with his children and grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

George is survived by his wife, Ardys, of 63 years; children, David (Lori) of Princeton, Thomas (Shelly) of Sauk Rapids, JoAnne (Robert) Erickson of Princeton, and Margaret “Peggy” (Jon) Van Buren of Arden Hills; grandchildren, Corey Erickson, Alyssa Freichels, Jennifer Meyer, Leah Freichels, Jay Erickson, Colin Freichels, Lauren Hutton, Mitchell Van Buren, and Claire Van Buren; ten great-grandchildren; brother, Arthur (Lanii) of Oakdale; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Donald, Delroy, and Richard; and an infant sister, Maryann.