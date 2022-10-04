George “Junior” C. Haag, 88, Eden Valley

December 30, 1933 - September 30, 2022

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Eden Valley for George “Junior” Haag, age 88, who passed away Friday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Benjamin Hollingsead will officiate and burial will be in Eden Lake Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday and one hour prior to the services Tuesday all at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Eden Valley.

George was born December 30, 1933 in Richmond to George Henry & Hilda (Helmstetter) Haag. He honorably served our country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He lived in Melrose and Eden Valley most of his life. George was a truck driver for Jennie-O Turkey for 20 years, retiring in 1988. He was an active member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Eden Valley. George loved classic cars, western movies, and lunch time with others. He was a champion roller skater with a world record of 38.6 mph in 1955. George had a big personality and was one of a kind, funny, caring, strong, and hard working.

Survivors include his daughters, Brenda (Scott) Oman of Ft. Walton Beach, FL and Lisa Herrick of Great Falls, MT; brothers, Ralph (Romelle) of Eden Valley, Melvin (Diane) of Rogers, and Raymond (Karen) of Bloomington; grandchildren, Christopher, Aaron, Nicole, Alyssa, and Brittney; and great grandchildren, Elliot and Cory. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers and sisters, Ruben, Elvira Halvorson, Lawrence, Delbert, Marvin, and Joyce Haag.

Memorials are preferred to the CentraCare Gorecki Guest House, 1309 6th Ave. N., St. Cloud, MN 56303.