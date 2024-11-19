George E. Voeller, 88, Princeton

August 3, 1936 - November 11, 2024

attachment-George Voeller loading...

George E. Voeller, age 88 of Princeton, MN, passed away on November 11, 2024, at the VA Medical Center in Minneapolis. Memorial Services will be at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton with visitation from 4:00-6:00 PM. Chaplain James Neppl will officiate. Burial will be at Melrose Cemetery in Melrose, WI.

George Edward was born to Martin and Doris (Smith) Voeller on August 3, 1936, in Springfield, WI. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Army. George married Charlotte Stenulson on December 22, 1962, in Waukon, IA. He was a truck driver for Consolidated Freightways, and he was a Three Million Miler. George was part of the Teamsters Union. He was a Freemason member of the local Masonic Lodge. George enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and watching baseball and football, especially the Cubs and Packers. He restored an old ’55 GMC pickup truck, and had a love for John Deere tractors.

George is survived by his wife, Charlotte; children, Jeffrey Voeller of Princeton, Beverly (Mike) Dahlberg of Motley, Kevin (Carol) Voeller of Foley, and Christopher (Rose) Voeller of Minnetonka; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Margaret Campbell.