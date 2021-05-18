George D. Bukovich, 87, Fridley

April 9, 1934 - May 16, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at the Church of St. William in Fridley for George D. Bukovich who passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021 at Quiet Oaks Hospice in St. Augusta. Rev. David Ostrowski will officiate and burial will be private. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at the church.

George wanted his obituary to only say that he lived a good life. His family had a need to say more. George was blessed with natural abilities and with degrees in Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Business Administration. He had many achievements in his professional life. George spent his retirement years teaching and mentoring students. We feel his greatest achievements were his love for God, his family and his friends. Blessed be his eternal life.

Survivors include his wife, Jean of Fridley; son, Paul (Ana) of Sauk Rapids; and grandchildren, Gavin, Duncan and Isabela. George was preceded in death by his daughter, Deanna.

Memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice House.