June 8, 1936 – January 8, 2026

Via Daniel Funeral Home Via Daniel Funeral Home loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 19, 2026 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Genevieve K. “Genny” Saatzer, age 89, of St. Cloud who passed away on Thursday, January 8, 2026 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Jeremy Ploof will officiate. Entombment will take place in Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services on Monday at the Church. Parish prayers will be held 4:00 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.

Genny was born June 8, 1936 in Richmond, Minnesota to Nicholas and Elsie (Kuebelback) Kotschevar. She married John Saatzer on June 29, 1954 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Genny was a homemaker, raising her family with her husband and also provided daycare for many years. She was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church.

Genny enjoyed baking, cooking, playing cards and dice. She especially enjoyed spending time with people (hosting in particular) and loved all the time spent with her family.

She is survived by her daughters, Sandy (Patrick) Walsh of Atwater, Jan Bach of St. Cloud and Debbie (Greg) Bearson of Sartell, grandchildren Michael, Ryan, Brady, Casey, and Maddie; great grandchildren, Mick, Jack, Annika, Kirby, Carson, Kinsley, Camryn, Aiden; dear friend, Ray Theis; and extended family and friends.

Genny was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John in 2018; grandson Tom Bearson; son-in-law, Bob Bach; sister, Dorothy (Donald) Haberman.

A Special Thank You to the staff of Talamore Assisted Living and the St. Cloud Hospital -ICU for all the care given to Genny.

“Genny is now on her feet in heaven dancing the two-step polka with John.”