Genevieve “Jenny” C. Doll, 86, St. Cloud

August 3, 1933 - February 11, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, February 14, 2020 at St. Martin Catholic Church in St. Martin, MN for Genevieve “Jenny” C. Doll, age 86, who died Tuesday at Mother of Mercy Home in Albany. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Relatives and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the St. Martin Parish Center in St. Martin. Visitation will continue from 9:00 – 9:45 a.m., Friday morning at the St. Martin Parish Center.

Jenny was born on August 3, 1933 in Farming, MN to Joseph and Rose “Rolfes” Evens. She married Peter Doll on September 22, 1953 in St. Francis Catholic Church in St. Francis. Jenny enjoyed baking, especially Jenny buns, singing, yodeling, playing cards, sewing and doing crafts. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jenny was a member of St. Martin Church and Christian Women.

Survivors include her husband, Peter; children, Randy Doll (Lori Hansen), Mark and Mary Doll, Steve Doll, Pat and Kevin Frieler, Ken and Melany Doll, Brenda and Eugene Rothstein; siblings, Mildred, Bernadett, Elmer; 21 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her infant daughter; granddaughter, Kayla Doll; siblings, Beno, Buddy, Joey, and Hilaria.

Jenny’s family would like to thank the ladies at Mother of Mercy Assisted Living and the staff of CentraCare Albany Hospice for the wonderful care they gave her.