Genevieve C. Hoffman, 100, St. Cloud

November 26, 1921 - October 23, 2022

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Genevieve C. Hoffman, age 100, who passed away at Benedict Homes Memory Care Unit in St. Cloud on Sunday October 23, 2022. Rev. Stephen Beauclair will officiate and burial will be at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m., Wednesday at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.

Genevieve was born on November 26, 1921 in Walker to John and Catherine (Ratka) Malek. She was united in marriage to Byron Hoffman on November 28, 1942 in Texas. Genevieve grew up in Hackensack and lived most of her life in St. Cloud. She was a homemaker and a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Genevieve was in Mission Group at her church and enjoyed volunteering at the St. Cloud Hospital for 35 years. She also enjoyed bowling, golfing, playing cards, fishing, sewing, canning, and gardening. Genevieve loved spending time with her family especially, her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a fun loving and feisty woman who will be missed by all who knew her.

Genevieve is survived by her children, Judy (Joe) Lavinski of East Long Meadow, MA, Jean (Dave) Bauerly of LaPorte, Allan (Linda) of Coon Rapids, and Byron “Mike” (Shirley) of Akeley; sister-in-law, Adeline Malek; 11 grandchildren; and 16 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Byron in 1978; and 11 siblings.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to CentraCare Hospice.

Special thank you to the staff at Benedict Homes Memory Care Unit and CentraCare Hospice for all their care and support.