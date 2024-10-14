Diesel Prices Fall, Gas Prices Rise in Past Week

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The national average price of gasoline has returned to a slight climb over the last week as Iran's attack on Israel has funneled to the gas pump.

For now, while Hurricane Milton has left a third of all stations in Florida without gas, the storm itself is not impacting prices.

Gas Buddy says with oil prices recently starting to fall again, the rise we saw could end soon. Gas Buddy says there is still a good chance of seeing the first sub $3 per gallon national average since 2021.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 3.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.16.

The average gas prices in Minnesota have risen 11.3 cents per gallon, averaging $3.13.

However, the national average price of diesel has declined 4.3 cents in the last week and stands at $3.57 per gallon, the lowest level since January of 2022.

