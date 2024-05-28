Gas Prices Rise in Minnesota, Nationally Over Past Week
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 11.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.32 per gallon.
The national average price of gas has risen 1.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.56.
Meanwhile, the national average price of diesel has fallen 2.9 cents in the last week and stands at $3.82.
Gas Buddy says most states are seeing prices slightly below their 2024 peak so far, with some refinery issues in the Great Lakes weighing on prices there.
Gas Buddy says June tends to be a month of smooth sailing, where gas prices decline in most areas.
