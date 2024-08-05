Gas Prices Rise in Minnesota, Fall Nationally

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 2.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.31 per gallon.

The national average price of gas has fallen 3.5 cents per gallon and is averaging $3.44.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 2.3 cents in the last week and stands at $3.76 per gallon.

Gas Buddy says with oil prices plummeting due to new concerns over the U.S. economy after the poor jobs report, gasoline prices have seen a downside in many states. However, with the Middle East on alert after Israel's attacks on Hamas and Hezbollah, there could be an impact on oil prices.

