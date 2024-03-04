Gas Prices on the Rise in Minnesota, Nationally
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas Prices on the Rise in Minnesota, Nationally
Gas Buddy says average gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 15.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.16.
The national average price of gas has risen 10.0 cents, averaging $3.34.
Gas Buddy says a majority of the nation's 50 states have seen gasoline price rises, a trend that is not surprising for this time of the year, and will likely continue as the entire nation has now made the first step toward summer gasoline.
Get our free mobile app
Meanwhile, the national average price of diesel has fallen 2.7 cents in the last week and stands at $4.03 per gallon.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- DWOS News, Link to Donate
- 3 Olympic All-Around Gold Medalists Plan to Compete in Minnesota
- World Food Tour: Star of India in St. Cloud
- Sun Country Announces 2 New Routes from Minnesota
- Backwards Bread Co. Keeping Up with Demand for Artisan Bread
MN Home For Sale Gives Us Lifestyles Of The Rich & Famous Vibes
A Plymouth, MN home that has been listed for sale for nearly $1.5 million includes an indoor pool, waterslide, a putting green, and plenty of space inside and outside for entertaining. The home is listed by Coldwell Banker Realty agent Gregg Larsen.
Gallery Credit: Image Credit: Gregg Larsen Coldwell Banker Realty