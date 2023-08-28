Gas Prices in Minnesota, Nationally Fall in Past Week

UNDATED (WJON News) -- For the first time in weeks, the national average price of gasoline has fallen over the last week. However, the drop may be short-lived as one of the nation's largest refineries partially shut down last week after a fire at a storage tank, and as we see more tropical activity that could lead to further disruption.

Average gas prices in Minnesota have fallen 7.9 cents per gallon last week, averaging $3.65.

The national average price of gas has fallen 4.0 cents, averaging $3.78.

The national average price of diesel has risen 3.3 cents in the last week and stands at $4.33 per gallon.

