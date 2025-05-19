Gas Prices Jump in Minnesota, Nationally

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gasoline prices jumped in over three-quarters of U.S. states over the last week, as oil prices surged following President Trump's decision to reduce tariffs and strike new trade deals.

The move inspired optimism that a major tariff-induced economic slowdown might be avoided.

Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 13.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.02.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 6.1 cents per gallon, averaging $3.14.

The national average price of diesel has increased 2.9 cents in the last week and stands at $3.50 per gallon.

