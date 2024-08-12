Gas, Diesel Prices Fall with Later Summer Declines

UNDATED (WJON News) -- As summer driving season comes to an end, we continue to see gasoline prices declining in most of the country.

The drop has caused diesel fuel prices to fall to their lowest level since before Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Gas Buddy says as long as we can avoid a major hurricane threatening refineries in the Gulf region, more declines are expected this week, with national averages potentially dipping to their lowest level of the summer.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.41.

The average gasoline price in Minnesota has risen 5.7 cents, averaging $3.37.

The national average price of diesel has declined 3.4 cents in the last week and stands at $3.72 per gallon, the lowest level since January of 2022.

