Gas, Diesel Prices Fall In Past Week

Gas, Diesel Prices Fall In Past Week

Getty Images

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas prices have fallen in the past week.

Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 5.1 cents per gallon, averaging $2.95.

The national average has fallen 3.8 cents per gallon, averaging $3.04.

The national average price of diesel has decreased 1.9 cents in the last week and stands at $3.62 per gallon.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

The Trump administration has promised tariffs that could not only create economic uncertainty but also impact what some motorists pay at the pump in the weeks ahead.  Gas Buddy says given the volatility surrounding the tariff situation forecasting fuel prices remains challenging.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: These Foods Look Nothing Like You'd Expect Before They're Harvested

See what everyday foods like coffee, pineapples, and cashews (super weird!) look like before they make their way onto your table and into your belly.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON