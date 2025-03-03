Gas, Diesel Prices Fall In Past Week
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas prices have fallen in the past week.
Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 5.1 cents per gallon, averaging $2.95.
The national average has fallen 3.8 cents per gallon, averaging $3.04.
The national average price of diesel has decreased 1.9 cents in the last week and stands at $3.62 per gallon.
The Trump administration has promised tariffs that could not only create economic uncertainty but also impact what some motorists pay at the pump in the weeks ahead. Gas Buddy says given the volatility surrounding the tariff situation forecasting fuel prices remains challenging.
